The spread of the coronavirus has resulted in concert tours and festivals being postponed across the country, but it has also led to the cancelation of other important events. For high schoolers, attending school online from home means that their annual prom events have been called off. While there is no virtual replacement for the teenage cornerstone experience that is prom night, Dua Lipa aims to remedy the potential FOMO by hosting her own virtual prom dance party.

The Grammy award-winning artist is linking up with iHeartRadio to co-host a virtual prom event for high school students across the country. Co-hosted by radio DJ JoJo Wright, the on-air dance party will feature a selection of celebrity-curated mixes. Artists like Diplo, Will.i.am, and Marshmello will share their own sets during the four-hour event, and Lewis Capaldi will perform a rendition of his ballad “Before You Go” for the first slow dance. Other than music, the prom event will include a “special” address from John Legend, Noah Cyrus, and more.

In a statement, co-host Wright detailed the virtual event. “Prom is such a significant milestone for high school students across the country,” Wright said. “Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring prom to the to the safety of our listeners living rooms, with some of the biggest names in music performing for the special occasion.”

Along with the music, Lipa will be incentivizing teenagers to dress their best by offering meet-and-greet opportunities to those who snap pictures of them sporting their prom-ready garments.

The virtual prom night begins streaming on May 8 at 8:00 p.m. local time. Listen to it here.

