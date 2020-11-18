Dua Lipa Joins Puma As Their Latest Brand Ambassador

In a year that has produced a critically-acclaimed album in Future Nostalgia, an appearance in FIFA 21, multiple award show nominations, and more for Dua Lipa, the pop singer now has a new accomplishment to flaunt on her resume. Sharing the news on her social media platforms, Dua Lipa announced that she is the latest brand ambassador for Puma. The singer joins names like J. Cole, Neymar, Marcus Smart, and others on the shoe brand’s celebrity roster. Puma revealed she would work with the company to help inspire women all over the world through various campaigns and initiatives.

clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @PUMA family as their new brand ambassador!!! 🖤🤪 Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hL3y1YtwTU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 17, 2020

The singer shared a post on Twitter celebrating her latest accomplishment. “Clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @PUMA family as their new brand ambassador!!!” she said. “Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya.” Next year, Dua Lipa will headline Puma’s upcoming “She Moves Us” campaign, which aims to uplift and empower women through sports. The brand will also sponsor the singer’s “Studio 2054” virtual performance as she rock clothes and pieces from Puma’s collection.

The news comes after Dua Lipa announced a b-side collection for her Future Nostalgia album would arrive next year. The singer will also appear on Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album, Plastic Hearts, which drops on November 27.

