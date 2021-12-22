A couple of weeks ago, Dua Lipa teased a new collaboration with Puma on Instagram. “DUA X @PUMA FLUTUR CAPSULE COLLECTION OUT DEC 18TH. our first drop to tease what’s coming in 2022 shot by @danielsannwald,” the pop star wrote, punctuating her sentences with the butterfly emoji, a symbol that dominates her new line. Since “Flutur” dropped this weekend, a piece from the line just might be the perfect gift for that Dua fan on your Christmas list. Named for the Albanian word for butterfly, fans got a sneak peek at the capsule a few weeks ago:

Dua joined the brand late last year as one of their ambassadors, and the collection has been in the making since. It most prominently features cropped tees, an oversized hoodie, and a sneaker. In some of the promo shots, Dua is wearing a cropped hoodie that doesn’t show up in this capsule, so that piece is likely dropping next year as part of her full collection with Puma.

This isn’t the only clothing Dua has been working on lately either, she also dropped a line of holiday merch back in November that featured Christmas themes and comfy clothes like sweatsuits. Check out the Flutur collection right here, and maybe knock some last minute gifts off your list. Or get something new for yourself?