Though she’s currently traveling the world on her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour, Dua Lipa already has her sights set on the next chapter. Following up the release of her sophomore album in 2020, the pop star has been back in the studio, hard at work on an album that reportedly has a “unique sound.”

On her Spotify podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, Dua had one of her recent collaborators, Elton John, onto the show. Naturally, the conversation turned to new music, and Dua shared that her next album is perhaps closer to completion than her previous comments suggested. “How are you getting along with the new one, is it nearly finished?” Elton asks Dua, to which she responds: “Uh, close. Close. It’s like umm, I wanna say, maybe 50% of the way. I’ve still got lots more to do, but it’s starting to feel good. It’s starting to take shape. I’m very excited about some of the new songs, so it’s always exciting to look forward towards something.”

Since Future Nostalgia was very focused on a nu-disco and classic funk sound, something that stood out in the pop landscape when it dropped, she’s been clear that her follow-up project will be a world unto itself. But we don’t have any real hints about what direction she’s going in for the next project, so hopefully that’s the update we’ll get next. Check out the entire episode below, and listen for Dua’s update about her next album starting around the 9:20 mark.