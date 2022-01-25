After winning a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019, expectations were high for Dua Lipa‘s sophomore album — and she very much lived up to them with Future Nostalgia. Leaning into a groovy, ’80s disco-inspired sound, Future Nostalgia gave Lipa another Grammy win and asserted her dominance on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. But as she prepares for her third studio album, the singer teases how she’s taking her sound in a different direction.

Lipa recently sat down with WSJ for a digital cover interview about her personal life, success, and various projects. The conversation eventually turned to what she has in store for her next album, and she mentioned that she’s already recorded “a lot of it” — but it might not be what fans expect:

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded. It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia. It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses.”

Lipa also had another note about her next project, something she admits her fans will probably not be happy about. “In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush,” she said.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.