A good way to show an artist you love them is to not pose major safety hazards at their shows. Unfortunately, an attendee at Dua Lipa‘s show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on her Future Nostalgia Tour the other night did not get this memo and set off fireworks in the crowd.

The “Levitating” singer has since acknowledged this on her Instagram story, saying that “my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.” Read her full statement below, which appeared on her Instagram story last night.