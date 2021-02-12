Though the most heartbreaking impact of the pandemic is undoubtedly the loss of life and physical illness that COVID-19 has brought on for thousands of Americans, it’s had plenty of other frustrating effects, too. One example is that artists who were ready to release new albums and tour behind them had to instead shelf those plans until it’s safe to gather and travel, and for a star on the rise like Dua Lipa, that situation has to be tough. Her second record, Future Nostalgia, came out in 2020 right as the pandemic was hitting America, and she’s still not really had the chance to perform any of those songs live, save a few award show performances and live streams here and there.

Still, nothing keeps Dua down, and she released a remix version of the record called Club Nostalgia that included huge features from iconic artists like Madonna and Missy Elliott. Not too shabby for a second album, eh? Now, she’s ready to branch out even farther, not totally closing the door on her Future Nostalgia era, but releasing a brand new single, “We’re Good” that builds on everything she established on that album. The track is a lot more tropical than the last album, getting a little bit out of the disco era and into some groovier realms, and tries to let a lover down easy. Check out the new song above, and stay tuned for more updates on what she’s up to next.