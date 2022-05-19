While Ed Sheeran told the world recently that he’s filmed every single one of his writing sessions since 2017 (take that, plagiarism claims!) he hadn’t uttered a word about the fact that his wife Cherry Seaborn was pregnant with their second child. Well today, Sheeran posted a photo of two tiny socks on his Instagram feed and revealed the surprise that his second daughter was born.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” the “Shape of You” singer commented on Instagram. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x”

Sheeran and Seaborn’s first daughter, Lyra Antarctica, was born in August of 2020, and while the couple have typically kept their private lives out of the public eye, we can surely expect to know the name of baby girl #2 soon. (The British tabloids pretty much demand it, ya know?)

Meanwhile, the family news comes a month after Sheeran dropped the track, “2Step” with Lil Baby, with a video that was filmed in Ukraine. Sheeran said that record royalties from YouTube streams of the song, would be donated to DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

