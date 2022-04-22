Towards the end of last year, Ed Sheeran arrived with his fifth album =. The project was his first full-length release since 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, and with =, Sheeran successfully secured his fifth straight No. 1 album. Unlike most of his past albums, = was an entirely solo release which might have come as a disappointment to some who hoped to hear Sheeran work with some of his peers. Thankfully, has been Sheeran making up for that with his past releases including his latest one.

Nearly six months after he dropped =, Sheeran returns with Lil Baby beside him for a remix of “2Step.” On it, Lil Baby arrives for the song’s second half and provides a verse that compliments Sheeran’s warm invitation to dance to a significant other. The remix also arrives with a music video, which Sheeran revealed was shot in Ukraine through a message at that video’s start. He noted that the visual was done before Russia invaded Ukraine, but moved by a stay in which he “felt so welcomed,” Sheeran revealed that he would donate “record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

The remix of “2Step” arrives after Sheeran released an updated take of “The Joker And The Queen” with Taylor Swift. Elsewhere, he also collaborated with Camila Cabello for “Bam Bam” and J Balvin for a pair of songs, “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

You can check out the remix to “2Step” in the video above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.