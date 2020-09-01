After years of touring behind Divide, Ed Sheeran announced in late 2019 that he would be taking a much-deserved break. He declared he would be staying away from social media during this hiatus, so fans were surprised to see him return to Instagram a few hours ago. His comeback post announces a new project, the biggest of Sheeran’s life: He and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sharing a photo of tiny socks on a knit blanket, Sheeran shared the news and reported that everybody is doing well, writing, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

It was rumored that Sheeran and Seaborn got married shortly before Christmas in 2018 in a private ceremony, and months later, he confirmed in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God that the two tied the knot.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.