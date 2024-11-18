Over the years, Band Aid has brought an all-star group of musicians together to record the song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” for charity. The original version arrived in 1989, and other editions followed in 2004, 2014, and now, 2024. The 2024 edition is a bit different, though, as it combines vocal performances from previous versions of the track.

Ed Sheeran, who sung on the 2014 version, is included on the new one, and it turns out he’d prefer not to be involved.

In an Instagram Story (as NME notes), Sheeran explained:

“My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals. A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward looking one. Love to all x.”

The post Sheeran referenced was from Ghanaian-English singer and rapper Fuse ODG, and it reads:

“Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognized the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa. While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity. By showcasing dehumanizing imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism. Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

The new version hasn’t been released yet, but check out a trailer for it above.