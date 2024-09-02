The opening verse of the Ed Sheeran classic “Thinking Out Loud” goes (per Genius):

“When your legs don’t work like they used to before

And I can’t sweep you off of your feet

Will your mouth still remember the taste of my love?

Will your eyes still smile from your cheeks?

And darlin’, I will be lovin’ you ’til we’re 70

And baby, my heart could still fall as hard at 23.”

Sheeran had some fun with that in a TikTok video shared over the weekend. In the clip, he packs up his guitar and flashes his middle finger as he leaves the room, with the video captioned, “When they turn 71.”

For one fan, this video sparked a revelation, as they commented, “I THOUGHT IT SAID 17.” Sheeran responded, “You’re on a watch list somewhere.”

Sheeran, meanwhile, has kept busy lately. This summer, he hopped on the Boston Celtics bandwagon. In August, he popped up at one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concerts at Wembley Stadium to perform their collaborations together. He also purchased an ownership stake in Premier League soccer/football club Ipswich Town. At one of his own concerts, it was his turn to host a guest, as he had Chris Hemsworth playing drums.