Thor ditched his hammer for… drumsticks?

Ed Sheeran has been grinding out his headlining Mathematics Tour since April 2022, but he’s still finding ways to keep it fresh. On Saturday, August 24, Sheeran hit Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania, and he brought a friend.

In a video posted by Ed Sheeran HQ, Sheeran is shown standing next to Chris Hemsworth backstage.

“Basically, what’s happened is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning [an] instrument,” the four-time Grammy winner explained. “He came to visit me, and he has learned drums. He’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people].”

Hemsworth chimed in, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’ll be nice to put this one to bed.”

The video shows footage of Sheeran informing the crowd that they had unknowingly been treated to the drumming of Hemsworth “for the whole time” before performing “Thinking Out Loud.” Afterward, Sheeran complimented Hemsworth’s outing and presented him with a silver trophy — “a participation award” for “drumming excellence.”

In November 2022, Hemsworth opened up to Vanity Fair about discovering he possessed to copies of the APOE4 gene, which is linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s, while Hemsworth was working on Limitless for National Geographic. Unfortunately, the aggregation machine grabbed hold and perpetuated misinformation that the 41-year-old Australian actor had been diagnosed with dementia, which Hemsworth addressed with Vanity Fair earlier this year.

“It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this,” Hemsworth told the publication. “No matter how much I said ‘This is not a death sentence,’ tthe story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”

Rather than retire, Hemsworth decided to learn an entirely new skill and, apparently, head up a documentary.