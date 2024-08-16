Ipswich Town are one of the three teams that got promoted to the Premier League ahead of this season. The Tractor Boys have not been in the English top flight since 2001-02, and earned their spot last year by getting promoted in back-to-back years, which made them the fifth team to achieve that honor.

Few people are more excited about this than Ed Sheeran, who is a lifelong supporter of the club and is a fixture at their games. He helped announce their return to the Premier League in one of the most wholesome videos I have ever seen, one where he drives around a big tractor while singing “The Boys Are Back In Town.” You can, and should, watch it right here. And on Thursday, the club announced that Sheeran purchased a 1.4 percent stake in it.

“It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town,” Sheeran said in a statement. “There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play!”

If I know one thing about the Premier League, it is that nothing will stop people from suggesting signings or tactics. Anyway, Sheeran will get to watch Ipswich Town kick off its season on Saturday against Premier League giants Liverpool.