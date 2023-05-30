Ed Sheeran has done a lot, but it seems there’s one gig he hasn’t tried until now: Bartending. However, the performer decided to check it off his bucket list during an appearance at Atlanta’s Sweetwater Brewery over the weekend.

“So I’m in Atlanta, and I’ve been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta, so I’m going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me,” Sheeran said in a video.

He helped customers get their beers for about an hour before also delivering a surprise performance of his recent single, “Eyes Closed.” Later, Sheeran would take the stage at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in the city.

Over the past few weeks, Sheeran has been giving back to fans with pop-up performances across the country while he embarks on his tour. He not only surprised some high school students in Tampa, but gifted their music department some guitars and gave the kids tickets to his sold-out stadium show. Sheeran also played for free outside in New York and Texas.

Check out the video of Ed Sheeran serving up some beers above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.