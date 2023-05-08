Ed Sheeran is celebrating the May 5 release of – (Subtract), his latest mathematical and perhaps most vulnerable album, but he kept adding vehicles to his subsequent “The Subtract Experience Pop-Up” performances over the weekend.

In New York, New York on Friday, May 5, Sheeran climbed atop a Volvo in the middle of the street outside of his pop-up and performed “Boat,” one of his Subtract singles. The North American leg of his Mathematics Tour kicked off on Saturday, May 6, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but not before Sheeran visited “The Subtract Experience Pop-Up” in Dallas that afternoon.

Sheeran arrived in an ice cream truck and served ice cream to his fans before, yet again, climbing to the roof of the vehicle. This time, he serenaded everyone with an acoustic version of “Eyes Closed.”

“The Volvo took too much weight yesterday, so I got an ice cream truck for the Dallas pop up. LA I’ll see ya tomorrow x,” he captioned his Instagram post capturing his Dallas appearance.

Ed Sheeran with a surprise performance and free ice cream at his Dallas “Subtract” pop up. Kicks off his tour in Dallas tonight! 📸 #ScarSees #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/n5IS7wh5dE — Lindsay Scarlatelli (@LindsayScar34) May 6, 2023

And as promised, Sheeran attended the Los Angeles pop-up on Melrose Avenue on Sunday, May 7.

“LA pop up, see you there this morning,” he wrote to his Instagram Story. “I have a different vehicle for more fun. RIP the Volvo.”

LA’s vehicle du jour was a double-decker tourism bus. Sheeran delivered “Eyes Closed” and “Boat.”

Ed performed on a sightseeing bus in LA today😜 📹 bre_fowler pic.twitter.com/jvZEwCR4HY — Ed Sheeran News (Fanpage) 💛 (@EdSheeran_EU) May 7, 2023

Sheeran is next scheduled to bring his Mathematics Tour to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on May 13. His more intimate Subtract Tour will begin at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida on May 19. See all of his upcoming tour dates here.

– (Subtract) is out 5/5 via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.