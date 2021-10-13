Coldplay and Ed Sheeran are some of the biggest musicians in the UK right now, and seeing since both have albums set to drop in coming weeks, they decided to join together for a fun surprise. Coldplay was performing a show in London’s venue Shepherd’s Bush Empire to promote their next LP Music Of The Spheres when they brought Sheeran out to the stage as a surprise guest.

The surprise visit by Sheeran came just after Coldplay launched into a performance of their popular track “Fix You.” About halfway through Coldplay’s rendition of the hit song, Sheeran casually walked onto the stage with an acoustic guitar, completely unannounced. The crowd absolutely lost it as Sheeran took over lead vocal duties from Chris Martin.

After shocking fans with his surprise visit, Coldplay decided to honor the guest singer by performing one of his recent singles. They opted for the track “Shivers” from his forthcoming album =, with both Martin and Sheeran rocking out on an acoustic guitar and harmonizing the chorus.

Watch Sheeran and Coldplay perform “Shivers” and “Fix You” above.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran’s = is out 10/29 via Asylum. Pre-order it here.

