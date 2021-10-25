While the world is starting to open back up, we’re not done with COVID-19 yet. People are still getting it, and that includes Ed Sheeran, who announced over the weekend that he tested positive and is therefore unable to make any planned in-person appearances for the time being.

Sheeran wrote on social media, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

Kieran Culkin!! Ed Sheeran!!

NEXT EPISODE pic.twitter.com/lPYL6FcRUp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021

It appears, then, that Sheeran won’t be able to perform on the upcoming November 6 episode of Saturday Night Live; The day before Sheeran shared his COVID news, it was announced that Sheeran will be the musical guest on the SNL episode hosted by Kieran Culkin. Page Six cites a “source” that says the show’s producers are “scrambling” to replace Sheeran, preferably with “another singer who appeals to the same demo,” citing Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber as examples. It’s apparently also possible that Sheeran could still perform on the show, as the source notes, “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something SNL does. The show likes to have the performer in studio.”

This wouldn’t be the first time SNL had to quickly find a replacement musical guest. In fact, around this time last year, Morgan Wallen was pulled from the show after he was seen at a non-socially distant party and replaced relatively last-minute with Jack White.

