Ed Sheeran has shared the latest preview of his upcoming album, – (Subtract), with a new song, “Eyes Closed.” The emotional ballad finds Sheeran reflecting on someone he’s lost, with some very heavy-hitting lyrics.

“I pictured this year a little bit different / When it hit February / I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, how can it be this heavy? / Every song reminds you’re gone / And I feel the lump form in my throat,” he sings in the chorus.

Most recently, Sheeran also graced the cover of Rolling Stone, where he opened up about everything from how he views his music career to advice on how to ignore the haters.

“I spent so long with people laughing about me making music,” he shared. “Everyone saw me as a joke, and no one thought I could do it.” The way he sees it, he alchemized all that contempt and doubt into artistic fuel. “And I think that’s still the drive. There’s still this need to prove myself. And I’m still kind of not taken seriously. If you were to speak to any sort of muso, ‘Oh, I love my left-of-center music,’ I’m the punchline to what bad pop music is.”

Watch the video for Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” above.

– is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.