Continuing his trend of mathematics-themed album titles, Ed Sheeran has announced the release date for his much anticipated sixth studio album, – (pronounced “Subtract“). The album arrives just two years after his album, = (pronounced “Equals“), which boasts hits like “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”

As of now, no singles have been shared from –, however, in an Instagram post announcing the album, Sheeran revealed that – would be a bit more personal than his last.

“I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts,” said Sheeran.

In recent months, Sheeran has experienced quite a few harrowing events, all of which are likely to be touched on throughout the album’s material.