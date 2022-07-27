Ed Sheeran has had some unique success on Spotify over the last few years. Back in 2017, he was crowned as the most streamed artist of that year, and at the end of 2021, Sheeran became the first artist with a song that reached three billion streams. That record-holder was “Shape Of You,” which is housed on his 2017 album Divide. Just seven months after that feat, Sheeran has a new Spotify accomplishment to his name: The singer recently became the first artist on the platform to have 100 million followers.

The singer took to social media to share his new achievement and he did so with a video of him wearing a t-shirt that read, “ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS.” To Sheeran’s pure enjoyment, he takes the shirt’s message quite seriously and walks around the backstage area of a concert venue hoping that someone asks him about his 100 million Spotify followers.

“So I just hit 100 million followers on Spotify and Spotify has sent me this T-shirt,” he says in the video. He continues, “So I’m going to walk around the stadium and ask people to ask me about my 100 million followers,” adding, “because they’re all going to be so excited for me!” Sheeran walks up to several venue staffers and workers to show off his shirt, but he’s met with a collection of bored and nonchalant looks from them. However, his opening act Maisie Peters made sure to show him a bit of love. “Well done, Ed Sheeran,” she exclaims before giving him a hug.

You can watch Sheeran celebrate the feat in the video above.

