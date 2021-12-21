If you’re somehow not convinced that Ed Sheeran is a massive star, there’s proof in his streaming figures. “Shape Of You” has been Spotify’s most-streamed song for a while, and now the Sheeran hit has reached a milestone that no other song has reached before: Chart Data reports that “Shape Of You” has eclipsed 3 billion streams on Spotify.

As of this post, the Spotify app indicates the song has 2,998,778,047 plays. Regardless, if the song hasn’t technically reached 3 billion yet, it likely will in the coming days and may have already by the time you read this. For reference, Spotify’s next most-streamed song is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which currently has just shy of 2.7 billion plays.

On December 10, 2018, “Shape Of You” became the first song to top 2 billion Spotify streams. It wasn’t the first to hit 1 billion plays, though, but rather, the third, doing so on June 8, 2017. It achieved the feat after Drake’s “One Dance” (which did it first) and The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer” did.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has two other songs that are getting close to 2 billion Spotify streams: “Perfect” is at about 1.92 billion and “Thinking Out Loud’ has around 1.9 billion plays. If either of those hit 2 billion streams, Sheeran will join Post Malone as the only artist with multiple songs that have at least 2 billion spins. If they both do, Sheeran will be the only artist with three such tracks.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.