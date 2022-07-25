The UK’s Latitude Festival wrapped up its 2022 edition yesterday, with Snow Patrol closing out the main stage. (Snow Patrol remain a major draw in the UK, by the way, as their previous five albums — including their latest, 2018’s Wildness — have peaked at at least No. 3 on the charts over there.) Their set actually turned out to have some unexpected additional star power, as Ed Sheeran popped up on multiple occasions.

Towards the end of the main set, Sheeran took the stage to help Snow Patrol perform “Bad Habits,” which Gary Lightbody started singing before Sheeran emerged to take over lead vocal duties. Later, during the encore, Sheeran showed up again to help the band close their set with “Just Say Yes.”

Sheeran’s appearance here isn’t completely out of the blue, as he and the band’s Johnny McDaid are frequent songwriting collaborators; McDaid co-wrote most of the songs on Sheeran’s x, ÷, and = albums.

Sheeran has been in a collaborative mood lately: He and Russ just dropped “Are You Entertained” last week while he and Burna Boy dropped a “For My Hand” video earlier this month.

Watch Snow Patrol and Sheeran perform “Bad Habits” above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.