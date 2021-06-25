Next week is a big one for Ed Sheeran fans, as the singer is set to guest on The Late Late Show every night next week. Ahead of then, though, Sheeran decided to get ready by visiting the show a bit early last night, which ended up faux-annoying James Corden.

After making a joke, Corden was interrupted by a laughing and praise-doling Sheeran. Corden, surprised to see Sheeran there, asked what was going on, and the singer said he decided to show up early to “get things prepared, take a few notes.” The host tried to press on before again getting interrupted by Sheeran, who was messing with the lights this time.

Then, the final straw was when Sheeran started playing guitar to rehearse one of his upcoming musical performances on the show. Corden got frustrated and asked Sheeran to leave, and the despondent musician responded by noting how much he respects Corden and how much he wants to make him proud. An unmoved Corden still asked Sheeran to leave, and Sheeran obliged.

Sheeran’s voice could then be heard from a production booth, which prompted Corden to leave his desk and investigate. That gave Sheeran a window of opportunity to take Corden’s seat and take over the show before throwing to a commercial break.

Check out the clip above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.