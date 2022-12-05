At Ed Sheeran’s recommendation, Lewis Capaldi bought a house recently. Capaldi is pretty upset about this.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Capaldi said:

“I bought a house. It was sent to me by Ed Sheeran. He sent me… he didn’t send me as a house, but he… he’s got a lot of f*cking money, that guy. No, he sent me the link to it. We became quite close over lockdown, I was asking a lot of questions about second records and blah blah blah, picking his brain a lot. And then I was talking about buying a house and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to move into this place. I’m looking for places around Glasgow.’ And then he sent me a link, and I was, ‘Oh, this place looks amazing.’ I went and looked at it and I’m quite like a… I looked at it and I was like, ‘This is great.’ I didn’t maybe look around enough, I didn’t smell it. Yeah, I got very excited. And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f*cking sh*thole. Yeah, it’s a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Capaldi previously told this story on The Jonathan Ross Show in October, and after that, Sheeran responded, saying, “I just want to say that I didn’t just send him one house, I sent him a bunch and he went to view them. He didn’t just ring them up and say, ‘I’ll take it.’ He went to view it. I said to him, ‘You need to start thinking of what your forever home is going to be, find something you can do up and make into your forever home.’ I imagine it’s not great. He said he found a shopping bag of live frogs in it.”

Sheeran added in a different interview, “Honestly, if it does make him feel better, then I will buy the house off him. If he wants me to buy it, then why not?”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.