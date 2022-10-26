Lewis Capaldi had a hit on his hands with his 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which topped the UK charts and yielded “Someone You Loved,” a No. 1 single in the US. He’s gearing to follow that up next year with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. This time around, he got an assist from Ed Sheeran, who co-wrote a track called “Pointless.” Now Capaldi says he had his reservations about working with Sheeran.

In a BBC interview, Capaldi said he wasn’t sure about teaming up because “every British artist who has a No. 1 record seems to have Ed on it.” He continued, “That’s a testament to how good he is but I was wary of it. My ego was going, ‘I don’t want people thinking Ed wrote my song. I actually mentioned that to him and he offered to take up a pseudonym. But at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question.”

Furthermore, Capaldi also took exception to one Sheeran lyric that didn’t end up making the song, which went, “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.” Capaldi explained, “I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that!’ I don’t even think that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”

He also noted that Sheeran “brought out the softie in” him.

