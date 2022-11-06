Eminem dropped “Stan” featuring Dido on his 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP, and the single chronicled “his biggest fan” named Stan trying to reach him and becoming increasingly unhinged in his efforts. In 2015, Ed Sheeran shared a story about his dad buying him The Marshall Mathers LP when he was nine and how memorizing it helped him with his stutter. But as big of a fan as Sheeran was, he never wanted to come across like one to Em.

Last year, Sheeran explained in an Apple Music interview that he declined Rick Rubin’s offer years ago to be introduced to Eminem because he wanted “to get to the point where Eminem wants to meet me,” as relayed by Billboard at the time. They were naturally drawn to each other, eventually collaborating on hits like “River” and “Remember The Name” and developing a pure friendship. It all came full circle at last night’s (November 5) Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 induction ceremony in Los Angeles when Sheeran joined Em on the Microsoft Theater stage to perform “Stan.” Em was separately joined by Steven Tyler during his electric performance medley.

Eminem with Steven Tyler!!! What a night. pic.twitter.com/5QOnlqjc7k — Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 6, 2022

Eminem was inducted into the Rock Hall by Dr. Dre. During Em’s speech, he thanked a long list of artists who helped mold him into a groundbreaking rapper. He also credited music for saving his life and reflected on his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007, according to HotNewHipHop.

Dr Dre introduces Eminem at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony 🏆💯pic.twitter.com/Tm7Mh3jYGi — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 6, 2022

Eminem dedicated 90% of his speech to the culture. Legendary sh*t. pic.twitter.com/RblMcfhWn0 — BelowTheHipHop (@BelowTheHipHop) November 6, 2022

The 2022 inductee class in the performers category was rounded out by Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar. An edited version of the ceremony will air on HBO on November 19.

