A tragic reality of the entertainment industry is that sometimes, people are put in vulnerable and compromising positions. This has happened to Halsey, as they revealed that one time, “quite a long time ago,” a “really powerful executive” looked through Halsey’s nude photos on their phone.

On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Halsey explained:

“I was out and I was with this executive, this really powerful executive who works in music in some capacity. […] We were out one night and he was like, ‘Oh, I want to send a photo to my niece, of us together,’ or something like that, and I was like, ‘OK.’ I took out my phone, I took a selfie of the two of us, and I handed him my phone, and I was like, ‘Text it to yourself, I have to pee.’ Then I went to the bathroom, and when I came back, he handed me my phone and I saw he was going through my nudes on my phone. I sat down and I was like… I actually didn’t even know what to do, I was just, like, frozen. I was like, ‘Did I just imagine that? Was that an accident? […] What the heck just happened?’ And then I was like, ‘Did he text them to himself and then delete the messages?’ I don’t even know where these are now. I was just frozen. […]”

As for how that affected her, she continued:

“It made me feel… I felt like it regressed me so much. Like, it made me feel… I went from being like,’ Yeah, I’m *f*ckin’ hot sh*t and I’m one of the big players like,’ and I sat down and when that happened, in that moment, I was like, ‘You’re nothing. You’re nothing, you’ll always be nothing. You’re still just like that f*ckin’ girl who’s getting taken advantage of, or, like, men are talking about you behind your back, or you’re some sort of collateral. I was like, ‘You’re nothing.’ It was so demoralizing. So many worse things have happened to me than that, but that one stuck out for some reason, because it was so nonchalant.”

Listen to the full episode here and check out a different clip from it below.