As Chappell Roan has soared to star-level fame, one thing she has so far managed to avoid is getting tangled up in dating rumors. That doesn’t mean she’s not seeing somebody, though.

On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast (and not Amy Poehler’s podcast), host Alex Cooper asked Roan if she’s single, and Roan shook her head and said she’s been in a relationship for six months. Cooper asked if the relationship is “casual” and Roan responded, “No. It’s serious. I’m very in love.”

She continued, “But I am pro-single. Everyone should be single. I’m serious! Be single! Stop dating! Be single, have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can 100-percent be OK alone before you date. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single. And I know that I will be okay. And now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone.”

As for Roan’s relationship, she said she met the person through a friend, saying this she made the first move herself. She then spoke about dating as a famous person, saying:

“I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up. I’m dating the same person that I was dating before it blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare. I think I would be, like, so f*cking single right now. I’m scared. I don’t trust anyone. I just think in my head, any new person that I am texting, I’m like, I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else.”

Earlier in the show, Roan spoke about her sexuality, saying, “Obviously, I’ve come into being more comfortable with saying I’m queer, with dating women. But I don’t know. Something, like, f*cked up my sexuality. I think, like, my nervous system is so fried that I can’t even feel, like, flirtatious. Like, it’s just too intense to even, like, be sexual at all.”

Check out the full episode above.