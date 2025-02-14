After releasing two albums — – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations — in 2023, Ed Sheeran mostly laid low in 2024 (aside from, you know, a giant concert tour). But, in terms of new music, it looks like he may be more active this year. In fact, he has seemingly indicated what his next album will be titled.

A social media post shared by Memezar (as Pubity notes) noted that Sheeran recently changed his profile picture and asked, “What math is he gonna do next?” Sheeran himself commented on the post, “Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school. Play coming soon though,” apparently confirming the album will be called Play.

Sheeran previously hinted at the title being Play: In a social media post shared towards the end of 2023, he wrote, “See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop, and have a good holiday season.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran was recently performing on the street in India, but police opted to shut him down. He later explained, “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x.”