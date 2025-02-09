Ed Sheeran is revered as a prolific songwriter. But the “Bad Habits” singer’s most valuable attribute is his ability to go with the flow. While on tour, Ed Sheeran lives out his wildest spontaneous dreams from picking up a barista shift and crashing weddings to joining bar crawls with fans.

Yesterday (February 8), Ed Sheeran decided to treat fans in India to an impromptu street show ahead of his concert at the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, just the performance hit its stride, Indian police abruptly ended the set. In a viral clip (viewable here), a crowd of supporters gathered to listen to Sheeran sing. Despite the calm nature of the gathering, authorities approach Sheeran questioning his actions. Then the official tugs at the equipment to interfere with the sound. Sadly, the video then ends before you can determine the results of the interaction.

According to Times Of India, local officers were acting in accordance with local laws. The outlet claims Sheeran was not target as they were “unaware of his identity.” Insiders say Sheeran simply did not receive permission from the Cubbon Park Police or the Church Street Association “to stage a public performance.”

Given the cost of admission of Sheeran’s India tour dates local fans are furious with the police.

Ed Sheeran has not publicly addressed the incident.