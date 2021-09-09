September 9 is a big date in Ed Sheeran history: It was on this day in 2011 that Sheeran released his debut album +, which spawned singles like “The A Team” and “Lego House” and laid the foundation of his international superstardom. Sheeran is well aware of the anniversary, as he has taken some time today to commemorate it.

Sharing a photo of himself from the + era, Sheeran wrote a message about the origins of his music career and how grateful he is for those times:

“This is me 2011 in the Worlds End pub up in Finsbury Park, just after signing my publishing deal. I lived all over London back then, wherever anyone would have me, but Finsbury is where I’d spend most of my evenings coz of the open mic nights there run by my mates. I first moved up in 2008 and on my first night got inspired to write my song The City, which was the first song written and recorded for my debut album + (or Plus if you use google). It’s been 10 years since the release of +, today is the day it came out. I’ve been making music for a very long time but I guess your major label debut counts as the start in the industry, so I’m officially a decade in as of now. All I ever wanted was to have a gold album and to sell out Shepherd’s Bush empire, I never thought my career would go past that to be honest, and if I got that, I’d be chuffed. When + came out, it went gold in the first week and I played to a sold out Shepherd’s Bush 3 weeks later. Ever since then everything that has come my way has been an added bonus, it’s been an incredible journey so far, and way beyond my wildest dreams. And it all started with an album recorded in Windlesham. Happy birthday +, and thank you to everyone keeping it alive, it’s not my album anymore it’s yours, and I’m honoured for it to be so many moments and memories for so many people x.”

As he looks back on that era, Sheeran is prepping a new one, as he recently announced the long-awaited = album.

