Taylor Swift is famously in the process of re-recording her old albums, which presents a unique set of challenges. While Swift’s albums aren’t defined by their featured artists, she does have a handful of collaborations sprinkled throughout her discography. So, in order for her “Taylor’s Version” albums to be faithful to the originals, she needs to get those people back on board.

She did so on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), as Colbie Caillat once again featured on “Breathe.” Red is the next album to be re-recorded, and that one features collaborations with Ed Sheeran (on “Everything Has Changed”) and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody (on “The Last Time”). There doesn’t seem to be any word on if Lightbody is returning to Red (Taylor’s Version), but Sheeran has confirmed that he is contributing to the new Red.

ok… @edsheeran just told @itswillmanning he has re-recorded 'Everything Has Changed' with @taylorswift13 and we are FREAKING OUT!! 🤩 🙌 pic.twitter.com/n39w3DacOr — The Official Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) June 27, 2021

In an interview with the Official Big Top 40 radio show (as NME reports), Sheeran was asked when he’ll be recording his “Everything Has Changed” vocals, and he declared, “I’ve already done it, I’ve already recorded it.” He also noted, “Taylor’s got a few surprises in store for you.”

When Swift announced Red (Taylor’s Version), she wrote, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

