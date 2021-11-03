Ed Sheeran recently dropped = (aka Equals), the latest in his series of albums names after mathematical symbols. Sheeran is starting to run out of math symbols after which to name his albums, and it turns out he doesn’t have many more planned, but that doesn’t mean the end of the symbols series.

In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast (as NME notes), Sheeran said, “I’m going to make ten symbol records, but the next five won’t be maths.” He also indicated that he has plans for a follow-up to 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, saying, “Between the next one, I’ll do ‘No. 7.'”

As for his next album title, he hasn’t said anything on that front yet, but – (aka Subtract) seems like a strong candidate, mainly because he’s discussed the possibility before. In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “My idea for Subtract was to not have anything on it, just be an acoustic record. So not necessarily say, ‘Oh, I’m going to take away from my fan base,’ but rather take away from the production.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran is set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend following concerns he would be able to after a positive COVID test.

