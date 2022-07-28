Love comes with many highs and lows. The lows can only lead to one questioning his or her self, the decisions they make, and how they will press onward. Those down moments don’t last forever, and the gratification that comes with rising out of the ashes of a failed relationship can feel euphoric. Most importantly, they allow someone to reconnect with who they once were, as well as the person they have become after a tough break-up. Canadian singer-songwriter Elissa Mielke outlines those experiences in beautiful fashion in her two new singles: “Get Well” and “Body Knows.”

In the songs, Mielke delivers heartfelt odes to what people remember from a failed romance, as well ashow they heal by exploring the manifestation of self-deliverance through heartache. The 31-year-old packs angelic vocals, sweet harmonies, and vulnerable lyricism into these two powerful songs, allowing listeners to relate to the way she pours out her soul.

“Get Well” and “Body Knows” follow Mielke’s recent single “Paper Moth Flame.” The fashion model is gearing up for the release of her next EP, Mouse, which will arrive on August 26, just over a year after her debut EP Finally anchored by the acoustic ballad “Trying” and “Kind Of Thing.”

Check out “Get Well” above and “Body Knows” here.

Mouse is available 8/26 via slashie and Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.