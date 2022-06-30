Indie

Elissa Mielke Announces Her ‘Mouse’ EP With An Intimate Video For ‘Paper Moth Flame’

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

Last summer, Canadian singer Elissa Mielke debut EP Finally. The folksy project showed her ability to pen rich and introspective songs through the EP’s four records. She also delivered visuals for three of the project’s four songs, those being “Kind Of Thing,” “Palace,” and “Trying.” A little over a year after Finally was released, Mielke has returned with new music and an exciting announcement as well. On August 26, she will release her second EP Mouse, and ahead of it, she delivers a video for her new song “Paper Moth Flame.”

Mielke’s latest release arrives as a tender and emotional record upheld by her heart-wrenching and graceful vocals. In a tweet about the new track, Mielke described it as a song “about transformative power; the quiet kind like when water slowly erodes a mountain over time.” “Paper Moth Flame” also arrived with an intimate video that sees Mielke with a baby boa constrictor snake, which she says she bought from a man who “walked 5 blocks barefoot” to the set of the music video. Mielke also found some meaning with the baby boa constrictor.

“This is Merlin who is in the music video,” she wrote in a tweet attached with a video of the baby boa constrictor snake around her neck. “You have to twirl once in a while to keep him from his attempts to slowly suffocate you. Perfect metaphor for the relationship that inspired this song.”

You can watch the video for “Paper Moth Flame” above.

Mouse is out 8/26 via Mom+Pop. You can pre-save it here.

Listen To This
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×