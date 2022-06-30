Last summer, Canadian singer Elissa Mielke debut EP Finally. The folksy project showed her ability to pen rich and introspective songs through the EP’s four records. She also delivered visuals for three of the project’s four songs, those being “Kind Of Thing,” “Palace,” and “Trying.” A little over a year after Finally was released, Mielke has returned with new music and an exciting announcement as well. On August 26, she will release her second EP Mouse, and ahead of it, she delivers a video for her new song “Paper Moth Flame.”

Paper Moth Flame comes out tomorrow! It's a song that I wrote, the first one from my new EP. It is about transformative power; the quiet kind like when water slowly erodes a mountain over time. — Elissa Mielke (@elissamielke) June 28, 2022

Mielke’s latest release arrives as a tender and emotional record upheld by her heart-wrenching and graceful vocals. In a tweet about the new track, Mielke described it as a song “about transformative power; the quiet kind like when water slowly erodes a mountain over time.” “Paper Moth Flame” also arrived with an intimate video that sees Mielke with a baby boa constrictor snake, which she says she bought from a man who “walked 5 blocks barefoot” to the set of the music video. Mielke also found some meaning with the baby boa constrictor.

This is Merlin who is in the music video. You have to twirl once in a while to keep him from his attempts to slowly suffocate you. Perfect metaphor for the relationship that inspired this song. pic.twitter.com/mQXGvWtX54 — Elissa Mielke (@elissamielke) June 28, 2022

“This is Merlin who is in the music video,” she wrote in a tweet attached with a video of the baby boa constrictor snake around her neck. “You have to twirl once in a while to keep him from his attempts to slowly suffocate you. Perfect metaphor for the relationship that inspired this song.”

You can watch the video for “Paper Moth Flame” above.

Mouse is out 8/26 via Mom+Pop. You can pre-save it here.