Ellie Goulding Shows Her Sinister Side In The Dark ‘Worry About Me’ Video

Ellie Goulding just celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her debut record Lights, but the singer isn’t slowing down any time soon. After announcing a new album is on the way, Goulding debuted a video to accompany the single “Worry About Me” with Blackbear.

Directed by Emil Nava, the visual sets Goulding and Blackbear in an ominous forest. Sprinkled with animated elements, the “Worry About Me” video sees Goulding taking control after being stranded in a remote cabin and causing mayhem.

In a statement, Goulding said the track was written in a dark state of mind. “‘Worry About Me’ is a song I wrote reminiscing about a time a guy wanted me at his convenience, just as I was getting over him,” she said. “It is intentionally tongue-in-cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous. It was refreshing to write, in the sunshine of LA, because at the time I was writing dark songs about my state of mind in New York.”

Blackbear added: “It’s a song with a passive yet descriptive message of independence charisma & attitude while a statue of smooth still stands tall — I love this side of Ellie Goulding over this tempo and darker hip-hop production. Ellie, to me, is the voice of the UK and is a special artist and human. There was not a hint of hesitation or lack of enthusiasm to get this done ASAP and shoot a crazy video where I have a twin brother (dark parent trap for adults if you will).”

Watch Goulding’s “Worry About Me” video above.