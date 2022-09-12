As Elton John wraps the US leg of his seemingly final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, his final stop at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium will be livestreamed on November 20 through Disney+. The news was unveiled during Disney’s annual D23 Expo last week for a larger series about John’s goodbye tour, which continues through 2023 in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition to Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, the tour will be the subject of an upcoming documentary. Co-directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry) and John’s husband David Furnish, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend will include both recent footage and unseen archival moments from his decades-long live career. While it will be featured exclusively on Disney+, Deadline reports that there are plans for a “festival run and limited theatrical release.” The documentary deal was reportedly for $30 million.

John’s first two performances at Dodger Stadium on November 17 and 19 will be filmed as additional footage for the planned tour documentary, which does not have an official release date.

Outside of his extensive Farewell touring schedule, John has still found time to share new music. He recently released a duet with Britney Spears called “Hold Me Closer,” which is a new version of his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” The re-imagined track has reached the top of Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as of September 10.

A complete list of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates is available here.