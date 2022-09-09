As Elton John performed his final Toronto show last night, he took a moment to honor Queen Elizabeth II of England, who passed earlier in the afternoon on September 8 at 96 years old. Highlighting images of her on the venue’s screens, John used music to pay tribute to her. Specifically, he dedicated his 1974 song (and 1991 collab with George Michael) “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” to the monarch’s passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around,” John said. “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring, and warmth.”

Elton John sings “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” after paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto pic.twitter.com/FT1oX6lP5E — Patrick Searle (@patsearle) September 9, 2022

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace,” he added in his speech. “I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family and her loved ones, and she will be missed. But her spirit lives on. And we’ll celebrate her life tonight with music.”

John has been a longtime friend to the royals. Specifically, he was close with the late Princess Diana and performed his song “Candle In The Wind” at her 1997 funeral, as well as a tribute concert in 2007. John has also attended both the weddings of Prince Harry and Prince William. He was officially knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

In addition to John’s live show tribute, he also took to Instagram to share some extra words. “She was an inspiring presence to be around,” he wrote. Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. Following her passing, Prince Charles III is currently the King of England, with his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles serving as Queen Consort.