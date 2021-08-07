Weeks after releasing their summer song “Butter,” BTS returned with their third single of the year, “Permission To Dance.” The song is co-written by Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol and it’s been a favorite of many. One of them is Elton John, who hopped on Twitter to share a cover of the track.

When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial 🎤 #PermissionToDance pic.twitter.com/4IBwtbXV1S — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 6, 2021

🎶When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind 🎶 @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

In the video, Elton John takes on the song’s chorus, singing, “When the nights get colder, and the rhythms got you falling behind,” before adding, “Thanks BTS, and Love to the ARMY.” His cover also seems to be a response to a video of BTS’ RM singing the part on “Permission To Dance” that says, “When it all seems like it’s wrong, just sing along to Elton John.” After RM completes the line, he swipes the camera away as if Elton John was beside him to continue the song. Only hours after uploading the video, John uploaded his.

The cover arrives after BTS earned the longest-running No. 1 song of the year with “Butter,” which it continued to do just last week. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” previously held the title for the longest-running chart-topper of this year.

You can watch the videos from BTS’ RM and Elton John above.