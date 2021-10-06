It’s the first week of October, which means that some of us are gearing up for spooky season while others are already getting into the holiday spirit. Elton John and Ed Sheeran are apparently in the latter camp, as the two famed musicians are apparently collaborating on a Christmas song together.

Sheeran spilled the beans about the upcoming collaboration in an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2. After being asked about the possibility of ever writing a holiday song, Sheeran was at first coy with the details. “There’s something coming in December,” Sheeran said. “And it’s f*cking great.” But when asked if it had anything to do with John, Sheeran shared a bit more of the details.

Apparently, John was over the moon to see his 1973 track “Step Into Christmas” was on the charts last year, which inspired him to want to write a new holiday track with Sheeran. “He rung me on Christmas Day and he said, ”Step Into Christmas’ is No. 6 on the charts, and I’m 74, and I’m still having f*cking chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'”

Sheeran didn’t reveal just exactly when fans can expect to hear the new holiday track, but it’s most likely because he’s focused on his upcoming album =, which is due out later this month. After releasing =, Sheeran is set to go on a European tour titled +-=÷x, also known as “The Mathematics Tour.”

= is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

