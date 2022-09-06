Britney Spears has historically had a ton of chart success, but as her music career has taken a backseat in recent years due to her conservatorship, that hasn’t been the case as much lately. Now, though, Spears has made her return to music with the Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” which has officially debuted on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated September 10). It did well, too, premiering just outside of the top 5 at No. 6, representing the biggest debut of the week.

“Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ 14th top-10 single of her career and her first since 2012’s Will.i.am collaboration “Scream & Shout,” which peaked at No. 3 in 2013. This is also Spears’ first time ranking on the Hot 100 at all since December 10, 2016.

Furthermore, “Hold Me Closer” now puts Spears in historic company, as she’s just one of a handful of artists who have had a Hot 100 top-10 single in four decades (’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s for Spears), joining Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Cher, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Jay-Z, Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Barbra Streisand, and Andy Williams on that list.

As for John, this is his 29th top-10 single, which is seventh all time, behind Drake (59), Madonna (38), The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31), Michael Jackson (30), and Taylor Swift (30).

