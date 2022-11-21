Someone unknowingly coined the phrase “going out in style” specifically for Sir Elton John. His Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour culminated in three send-off shows at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium this weekend, with Sunday (November 20) marking his last-ever US show. Of course, it was livestreamed on Disney+ and incorporated some of his famous friends.

Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee sent Sir Elton off the right way. Carlile, who featured on his 2021 The Lockdown Sessions album, joined him to perform “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” Dua appeared to perform their 2021 hit “Cold Heart” together, and the nostalgia hit apex when Dee came out to help Elton John deliver “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

“In 1975, my next guest was here and sang with me, and we sang this song, so I thought it’d be great to reenact that incredible moment,” John explained when introducing Dee, referencing his two sold-out October 1975 shows at Dodger Stadium.

And then Brandi Carlile comes on stage with Elton John and everyone around me is in tears. Me too.🌈🎹 pic.twitter.com/7w1JVG45xy — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) November 21, 2022

Elton John brings out Kiki Dee who was here in 1975 to sing their hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” when he took LA by storm with 2 sold out shows. pic.twitter.com/qbUgVbxB6o — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 21, 2022

Elton John and Kiki Dee perform ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ live at Dodger Stadium! #EltonJohn #EltonJohnLive #EltonJohnFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/5uTaZ7Scm0 — Aaron Cohen (@ImoveCar) November 21, 2022

John added 11 dates to his final US trek in March, bringing his North American stadium show total to 31. According to Variety, the full Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour logged 183 shows in Canada and the US. It will pick back up in January across Australia and New Zealand before hitting the UK and Europe from March through July. See all of the remaining dates here.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium is available to stream now on Disney+. Watch the trailer above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.