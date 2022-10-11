Ed Sheeran likes to push boundaries when it comes to gift-giving. Last year, he spoke about the leather gimp masks he regularly gets for pal Courteney Cox, and now a different Sheeran buddy has spoken about a present they got from the pop star.

In a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sam Smith revealed Sheeran bought them an inconveniently large marble penis. Smith said, “It’s actually wild. I thought it was a joke: It’s a 6-foot-2 marble penis that is… it’s two tons! It’s two tons, and I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

An incredulous Clarkson replied, “What… where? What… in your foyer? Like, what’s going to happen?” Smith continued, “Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do,” which got a big throw-your-head-back laugh from Clarkson.

Smith continued, “He gives people concrete penises, yeah, yeah. I’m not the first: Elton [John] got the first.”

The pair then decided they ought to name the statue, eventually settling on Duke Of Hastings, a reference to the Bridgerton character, and not once mentioning other names more commonly referenced in scenarios such as these, like Richard, Dick, and so on.

Check out the interview above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.