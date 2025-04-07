Madonna And Elton John’s Long-Time Feud Has Come To An End

No random celebrity feud will ever top Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler, but did you know Madonna and Elton John had beef?

Over the years, he’s called her “a nightmare” and “fairground stripper,” and dismissed her theme song for Die Another Day as the “worst Bond tune ever.” There’s more, but the point is, they haven’t gotten along for some time. But the feud is over after they “buried the hatchet” while John was performing on SNL this weekend with Brandi Carlile, according to Madonna.

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW.”

Madonna continued:

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him . When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’ and the wall between us fell down.”

They might even work together. “Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!” Madonna wrote, ending the post with a reference to his one of his most beloved songs: “And you can tell everybody , This is Your Song………”

You can read the entire caption here.