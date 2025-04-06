Saturday Night Live is a program rooted in comedic collaboration. However, last night’s episode (April 5), the evening’s musical guests, Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile, display of creative partnership stole the show.

Both entertainers have a long list of award-winning duets, but they pale in comparison to their union. During Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s appearance on SNL, they delivered two electrifying performances.

For their first set, the pair paid tribute to another musical icon, the late Little Richard. Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s performance of “Little Richard’s Bible” was an outright masterclass in musicianship. Between their instrumental solos and beautifully woven note exchanges, John and Carlile showed why fans have been desperate for a joint album from the duo.

For their final set, John and Carlile performed “Who Believes In Angels?” Although “Who Believes in Angels?” is the antithesis of “Little Richard’s Bible,” both in its composition and vocal arrangements, John and Carlile managed to keep the energy high.

Even viewers at home applauded both performances. Users online praised Elton John’s piano playing while reminding others of his recent eyesight issues.

Watch Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s Saturday Night Live performance of “Little Richard’s Bible” above and “Who Believes in Angels?” below.