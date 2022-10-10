EXO’s Chen Is Set To Return With New Music After Two Years

It seems like SM Entertainment followers, including EXO-L (EXO’s fans), have been fed well the past couple of weeks with the amount of content coming from the label. Although EXO has yet to announce a group comeback (since it has been ages), solo projects where some members come together for a TikTok challenge or some type of content are the crumbs the whole fandom cherishes and consumes.

Following the solo debut of member Xiumin last month, one of EXO’s leading vocalists is set to make his solo return after two years. In an announcement made earlier today, Chen will be releasing his third EP titled Last Scene on October 31 at 6 p.m. KST — 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST.

To kick off promotions, EXO’s social accounts released an image teaser below. (And it’s actually quite reminiscent of Chen’s solo debut in 2019, “Beautiful Goodbye.”)

While the announcement was made today, further details on the album, concept, and promotional schedule are soon to come, leading up to the 31st.

Chen’s comeback to the music scene comes after his return from the military, followed by the news of his marriage and two children — one of which was born earlier this year. Over the last couple of months, the power vocalist slowly started to appear in the public eye again by taking part in music festivals and concerts such as SMTown Live and HallyuPopFest London 2022.