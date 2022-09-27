It’s been a long time coming for EXO-Ls and K-pop fans, but Xiumin finally released his first ever solo project in the year 2022.

The eldest member of EXO released his much-anticipated solo debut on Monday, September 26 with a five-track EP titled Brand New, with a lead single of the same name. The debut project pays homage to the sounds of the ’90s and early 2000s with old school, electronic dance, hip-hop, and retro ballad influences. (If you listen to “Brand New,” it may remind you of Ghost Town DJ’s viral hit “My Boo.”)

A press release from SM Entertainment notes the title track’s lyrics “wittily express the determination to show a new, transformed self for the love of your life as if giving a surprise gift to a loved one.”

Aside from the lead single, the Brand New EP also celebrates the reunion between fellow labelmate Mark of NCT with their newest collaboration, “How We Do.” Compared to their first collaboration five years ago on SM Station (“Young & Free“), “How We Do” is a modern take on New Jack Swing with a message to push society’s boundaries to become the real versions of ourselves.

As of this morning, both EP and single, have topped iTunes charts all over the world.

Find the Brand New tracklist below.

1. “Brand New”

2. “Feedback”

3. “How We Do” Feat. MARK of NCT

4. “민들레 (Love Letter)”

5. “Serenity”