Face masks have become an essential part of everyday life during the coronavirus pandemic, so much so that there are shortages of them worldwide. Companies who didn’t used to make face masks have shifted their focus and started manufacturing them to help out with the pandemic. Now, Universal Music Group and Bravado (a division of UMG) are teaming up with some of the world’s most popular artists to sell new masks for a good cause.

The We’ve Got You Covered fundraising initiative now offers masks with branding from a number of major artists, including Billie Eilish, The Weekend, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Blackpink, The Rolling Stones, Tupac, Queen, Imagine Dragons, Slipknot, and others. The masks, which are available for purchase now, cost $15 each, and all of the net proceeds will be donated to MusiCares. Mask from more artists are set to be added in the near future.

Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said of the project, “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. [This initiative] will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG, along with our artists across the globe.”

Check out all the available face masks here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.