Faouzia Gets The Blood Pumping On Her Epic ‘Born Without A Heart’

Moroccan-Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia turned 20 years old recently, and she has already made waves in her young career. She has collaborations with David Guetta and Kelly Clarkson under her belt, and she has dropped some material unaccompanied in 2020. She shared “How It All Works” in July, and now she returns with another new one, the brief but blood-pumping “Born Without A Heart.”

Faouzia explained her musical background in a recent interview, saying, “I started performing at a really young age, and when people would come up to me after talent shows and such, they would always say the kindest and most supportive things! It made me think, ‘Hey!, Maybe I can start performing more often!’ Eventually, I decided that I wanted to start putting covers on YouTube and I released my first song when I was fifteen years old. It was a gradual process, but it has always been a passion of mine and I’m so happy that I get to do what I love.”

She also hinted at her plans for 2020, saying, “This year has been very unpredictable but one thing I know for sure is that there is a lot of music coming and I am so excited for everyone to hear it!”

Watch the “Born Without A Heart” video above.